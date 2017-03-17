Trump Welcomes Angela Merkel to the White House, Says Their First Meeting Was ‘Very Good’

President Donald Trump welcomed German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House on Friday for the two leaders’ first face-to-face meeting.

The president greeted the chancellor with one of his signature handshakes after her motorcade pulled up in front of the West Wing.

But when they posed for photographers in the Oval Office later, Trump appeared to ignore Merkel’s suggestion that they shake hands in front of the cameras.

The seemingly awkward moment was caught on video and shows Merkel turning toward Trump and asking, “Do you want to have a handshake?” Trump did not respond and continued looking forward. It’s unclear whether he heard the chancellor.

The visit, Merkel’s first to the U.S. in more than two years, comes after months of mutual criticism between the two leaders. Trump has claimed that Merkel is “ruining” Germany by letting in too many refugees, and he openly protested when she was named TIME’s “Person of the Year” in 2015 instead of him.

Merkel, meanwhile, has been the leading voice in the European opposition to Trump’s travel ban, and has also taken issue with Trump’s criticism of NATO and other multi-national agreements.

In Friday’s meeting, Trump and Merkel were expected to discuss strengthening NATO, fighting the Islamic State group and resolving Ukraine’s conflict, TIME reported.

Speaking to a pool of reporters after the meeting, both leaders said their talks went well. “Very good,” Trump said.

Asked if they discussed NATO, the president replied simply, “We talked about lots of things.”

The day is not over yet for Merkel and Trump. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Monday that the president and the chancellor “have a series of meetings, and then will host a round table focusing on the importance of vocational training with both American and German business leaders.”

Merkel shared a strong bond with Trump’s predecessor, former President Barack Obama.

But when asked in November how she felt about Trump replacing her closest global ally, she was all pragmatism.

“Out goes the president, and a new one comes in,” she said.

Via: http://people.com/politics/president-trump-welcomes-german-chancellor-angela-merkel-white-house/

