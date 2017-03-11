Tom Hiddleston Singing in Spanish Is Both Awkward and Incredibly Sexy

Tom Hiddleston stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night to promote his movie Kong: Skull Island. During the show, the actor told the host about a hilarious encounter he had during the Mexico City premiere of the film, where a bunch of fans serenaded him in Spanish. Since he didn’t know all the words, he enlisted the help of Jimmy’s Spanish-speaking assistant, Guillermo, to sing along with him. Even though the whole thing didn’t go over well, we have to admit, it’s still pretty sexy.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Tom-Hiddleston-Singing-Spanish-Jimmy-Kimmel-Live-2017-43291749

Share

More Celebrity News: