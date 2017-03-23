This Video of a Little Girl Freestyle Dancing to “Truffle Butter” Will Make You Feel Inadequate

There have been plenty of impressive dance videos that have hit the internet lately, but when the one and only star is a little girl, it takes things to a whole new level. Back in 2015, Sara “Lil’ Mini” Phoenix jammed out to Nicki Minaj’s hit “Truffle Butter,” and, needless to say, she absolutely killed it. While most of the dance videos we’ve seen have been choreographed, Sara’s routine is 100 percent freestyle. We constantly rewatch her insane moves, so see them above, then check out this sexy routine to Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You.”

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/10-Year-Old-Girl-Dances-Truffle-Butter-37843310

