This Toddler Couldn’t Care Less That He’s in the Presence of Royalty
The British royal family stepped out on Thursday to attend a dedication service of the Iraq and Afghanistan memorial at London’s Horse Guards Parade. While most the afternoon was refined in typical royal fashion (Kate Middleton looked lovely and talked about her children, Prince Harry sadly kept his shirt on, etc.), one person wasn’t feeling it at all. When Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, approached 2-year-old Alfie Lun and his parents, all he wanted to do was get away. The adorable toddler wiggled out of his mom’s arms while he was supposed to be presenting the queen with a bouquet of flowers. He continued to fidget and sit on the ground before his mom picked him up. Since the queen has four children, eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren, she kept her cool during the whole ordeal since it’s perfectly normal for kids to say in their own way, “Mom, I’m done here.”
Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Kid-Throwing-Tantrum-Front-Queen-Elizabeth-March-2017-43292552