This “That’s What I Like” Dance Routine Might Blow Bruno Mars Out of the Water

We haven’t been able to get “That’s What I Like” out of our heads since Bruno Mars released it earlier this year, and watching this impressive dance routine is only going to make that harder. Choreographers (and couple) Janelle Ginestra and Willdabeast Adams recently shared a video of the song performed first by themselves and then by incredibly talented dancers of all ages — and while Bruno himself happens to be one hell of a dancer, this group’s moves give him a run for his money. Strap yourself in and watch the 11-minute video now, then see Bruno’s best moves in GIF form.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Dance-Video-Bruno-Mars-What-I-Like-43319276

