This Super Cheap, Delicious Snack Will Help You Beat the Late-Night Munchies

It’s quite a battle to find a tasty snack that can be both healthy and inexpensive. In this video by Coinage, watch health and weight loss coach Nagina Abdullah share one of her favorite recipes that has helped her personally lose weight while still maintaining her hectic schedule as an active businesswoman. As an added bonus, you’ll learn that certain spices can help you slim down and maintain your goal weight – and save some cash at the same time!

This article originally appeared on Money.

Via: http://people.com/food/healthy-cheap-late-night-snack-recipe/

