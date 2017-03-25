This Nonprofit Is Changing Kids’ Lives Through Music
100 percent of The MusicianShip’s students who audition for a music scholarship earn it.
Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Nonprofit-Changing-Lives-Through-Music-43350921
Congrats Ashton Kutcher for being the first recipient of CelebTweets.com’s “Foot in Mouth” Award!
June 30, 1975: A few days after her divorce was finalized to Sonny Bono, Cher marries rock star Gregg Allman. She then filed for divorce from him nine days later.
100 percent of The MusicianShip’s students who audition for a music scholarship earn it.
Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Nonprofit-Changing-Lives-Through-Music-43350921