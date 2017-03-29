This Is a Nightmare: Adele Might Never Tour Ever Again

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Mar 28, 2017 at 6:52am PDT

Well, pack it up, everyone. If you weren’t lucky enough to nab tickets for Adele’s sold out 25 tour, it’s likely that you won’t get to see her live ever again. During her show in Auckland, New Zealand, on Sunday night — while clad in a pink poncho to keep herself dry from the wet weather — Adele told the crowd, “Touring isn’t something I’m good at. Applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable.” She then got even more honest with the audience, adding, “I don’t know if I will ever tour again. The only reason I’ve toured is you. I’m not sure if touring is my bag.” These comments only added fuel to the remarks that her promoter, Michael Coppel, made recently, telling The Daily Telegraph, “We may never see her again.” Imagine going to Adele’s concert, thinking you’re going to have a great time belting out “When We Were Young,” just to end up getting hit with this news while being drenched by rain.

To try and get our minds off of the bomb she dropped, Adele slipped on an Adele tour t-shirt over her gown and shared a fun photo of herself on Instagram. That’s cute and everything, but girl, we have f*cking questions. Does not touring ever again mean you’re not going to put out new music ever again? Who’s going to make us burst into tears with one note? Is our Adele merchandise considered vintage now? This is a nightmare.

