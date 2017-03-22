This Dance Routine to Tinashe’s “Party Favors” Is So Sexy, Your Screen Might Fog Up

Choreographer Jojo Gomez has blown us away with her moves to Missy Elliott’s “Pass That Dutch” and Meghan Trainor’s “Me Too”, but her crazy-hot routine to the Tinashe hit “Party Favors” might be one of her sexiest. Jojo also choreographed the video for Tinashe’s equally steamy song “Company” (and that definitely had our eyeballs popping out of our heads), so it probably shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Watch the incredible routine above now, and don’t be surprised if your screen fogs up.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Jojo-Gomez-Tinashe-Party-Favors-Dance-Video-43337433

Share

More Celebrity News: