These Vintage Photos of Colin Farrell Are the Kinds of Things Your Parents Warned You About

Long before Colin Farrell was charming us in romantic indie movies and gushing about his adorable children, he enjoyed a decade-long reign as Hollywood’s resident bad boy in the ’00s. With his leather wrist cuffs, pinky rings, and gelled hair that would make *NSYNC-era Lance Bass shiver with jealousy, the Irish actor had fans and famous females alike (looking at you, Britney Spears!) in the palm of his very sexy hand. Keep reading to see all of his hottest moments and questionable fashion choices back in the day, and then check out his killer modern-day bod!

