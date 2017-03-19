These GIFs of Bruno Mars Dancing Are Exactly What We Like

We can pretty much all agree that Bruno Mars is a priceless gem. Aside from being an incredible singer, the 31-year-old (whose real name is Peter Gene Hernandez) also has some killer moves. Over the years, he has graced us with some impeccable steps during his performances and music videos, and we’ve decided to round up the best of the best here. You might want to sit down for this.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Bruno-Mars-Dancing-GIFs-43317173

Share

More Celebrity News: