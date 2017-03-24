There’s an Amazing KitchenAid Sale Happening Now—Get One While You Can

Attention, bakers: Now’s the time to buy that stand mixer you’ve always dreamed about.

Through Tuesday, March 28, Sur la Table is having a major sale, offering a nice discount—up to 35% off—on KitchenAid Mini mixers and attachments.

But if you’d prefer to whip up some pork chops than a cake, you’re not left out on the deal. The sale also includes up to 55% off a wide variety of cookware like All-Clad nonstick pans, stainless steel roasting pans, and dutch ovens.

FROM COINAGE: Can You Still Pay With a Torn Dollar Bill?

And finally, for those whose kitchen skills are limited to a cup of coffee, the store is offering 25% off Nespresso machines to upgrade your morning joe.

All orders on the site over $59 will ship to you for free if you enter the code “SHIPFREE” at checkout. Now get shopping!

Via: http://people.com/food/kitchenaid-stand-mixer-sale-sur-la-table/

Share

More Celebrity News: