There’s a Very “Practical” Reason For Kristen Stewart’s Dramatic New Haircut

Kristen Stewart was excited to take on her bold new look for an upcoming film! https://t.co/wwapPRFq5G https://t.co/kzaJsLZJ1J

— TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 9, 2017

Some people use dramatic haircuts as a post-breakup coping mechanism, but since Kristen Stewart is happily dating model Stella Maxwell, what made the Personal Shopper actress decide to shave her head? It’s pretty simple, actually. “I’m doing a movie in a couple of weeks called Underwater,” she told Savannah Guthrie and Willie Geist on the Today show Thursday morning. “I play a mechanical engineer who is working on an oil rig that’s on the bottom of the ocean floor. For me, [the hair] was practical.” Although director Will Eubank suggested the cut, she further explained that she “wanted to do this for a long time for novel sake.” Personally, we can’t get enough of her new look.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Why-Did-Kristen-Stewart-Shave-Her-Head-43287307

Share

More Celebrity News: