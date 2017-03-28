There’s a Pretty Sweet Story Behind the Tattoo on Jason Momoa’s Chest

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Apr 15, 2016 at 10:52am PDT

If you somehow overlooked the small red tattoo on Jason Momoa’s left pec up until this very moment, we wouldn’t blame you. After all, whenever he takes his shirt off, we find ourselves a little distracted, too. The thing is, of all the eclectic tattoos in Jason’s collection, this one might just have the sweetest backstory. The proud papa asked his two young kids — Lola, 9, and Wolf, 8, whom he shares with wife Lisa Bonet — to draw their signatures, which he then got permanently inked in a deep red color on his chest. Cutest scribbles ever, right?

Having Lola and Wolf’s designs on his pec wasn’t the first time the family man got something deeply sentimental tatted, either. Jason chose to ink most of his left forearm with a massive, tribal shark teeth design as a nod to his heritage, and also got matching tattoos with stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz. They have “Etre toujours ivre” written in script on their right outer forearms, which roughly translates to “be always drunk.” Maybe he and Lisa can get tattoos together next?

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Jason-Momoa-Chest-Tattoo-Meaning-43359545

