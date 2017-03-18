The Weeknd and Selena Gomez Pack on the PDA in His Hometown

After taking Europe by storm, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd made a quick stop in his hometown of Toronto, Canada. While it’s unknown if Selena met her boyfriend’s mom, the couple was spotted doing a little shopping on Bloor Street on Thursday. The pair packed on the PDA as The Weeknd kissed Selena on the cheek and the two held hands while walking around town. The Weeknd, who is currently taking a break from his Starboy: Legend of the Fall tour, then took his other half out for a bite to eat at The Thompson before watching Get Out. Selena even shared a photo of herself resting her feet on The Weeknd’s lap on her Instagram story. At this rate, we’re expecting tons more photos in the weeks to come.

