The Pretty Little Liars Cast Has a Total Lovefest at PaleyFest

The cast of Pretty Little Liars reunited on Saturday for PaleyFest in LA. Ashley Benson and Shay Mitchell showed off their real-life friendship on the red carpet, while Sasha Pieterse looked gorgeous in a blue dress. After having some fun with Shay, Ashley linked up with Tyler Blackburn, and we got another glimpse of Caleb and Hanna’s undeniable chemistry. Missing from the fun, though, were Lucy Hale and Troian Bellisario, who tied the knot with Patrick J. Adams back in December.

We’re less than a month away from the last 10 episodes of Pretty Little Liars, and to commemorate the cast’s time on the show, executive producer I. Marlene King gifted each of the girls a gold Cartier Juste un Clou ring. “I just wanted to do something special for them. It’s the nail ring. I feel like the journey they’ve been on was such a struggle, and they’re so, so stronger for it, but yet beautiful,” Marlene told People. Pretty Little Liars returns to Freeform on April 18.

