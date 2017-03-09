The Mindy Project’s Xosha Roquemore Is Expecting Her First Child

The Mindy Project’s Xosha Roquemore has some big news — she’s pregnant! The actress and her boyfriend, Get Out and Atlanta star Lakeith Stanfield, are expecting their first child together. Xosha first showed her growing baby bump when she walked the red carpet at the Sundance Film Festival in January but later confirmed the news for International Women’s Day by baring her belly on Instagram. “I am WOMBMAN,” she captioned the snap of her donning a Calvin Klein sports bra and underwear. The two made their red carpet debut together back in August 2015 when they attended the LA premiere of his film Straight Outta Compton. Congrats to the soon-to-be parents!

A post shared by @xoshroq on Mar 8, 2017 at 9:58pm PST

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Xosha-Roquemore-Pregnant-Her-First-Child-43287573

