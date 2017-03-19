The Love in Viola Davis’s Family Can Be Seen in Their Smiles
In addition to being a talented actress and a five-time SAG Award winner, Viola Davis is an incredibly loving mom. The Fences star and husband Julius Tennon share daughter Genesis, who they adopted as a newborn in 2011. Since then, the brood has shared plenty of cute moments together, including Viola’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony and their most recent trip to Italy. Where do we sign up to join this family?
Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Viola-Davis-Cutest-Family-Pictures-43303583