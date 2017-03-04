The Kids From Moonlight Go Back to School After Their Oscar Win — Watch the Darling Video

Alex Hibbert and Jaden Piner may be Oscar-winning actors now, but they’re still just regular kids from Miami. After taking home Academy Awards when their film, Moonlight, won best picture, the 12-year-olds got back to their normal lives and showed up for school like it was any other day. Both Alex (who played a young Chiron) and Jaden (who played Chiron’s childhood friend, Kevin) go to Norland Middle School, where they and their drama teacher, Tanisha Cidel, auditioned for the movie. When they got to class this week, a red carpet was literally rolled out for them. “Everybody was saying congratulations and everything and it felt wonderful,” Jaden told the local NBC news. Alex added, “Just to see [Moonlight] go and be something as big as this, it’s just amazing.”

In addition to their proud classmates, the boys are getting even more attention from complete strangers on social media. “My phone is blowing up,” Alex said. He also touched on the infamous moment that the Moonlight cast and crew found out they won the coveted award after La La Land was mistakenly announced. “We were like, ‘yeah, nice joke,’” he said of the snafu. “But they were like ‘seriously, you guys got it,’ and all I remember, I jumped over this guy and he was screaming. And I was like, sorry, I just won an award!” Please watch the video above now to see these tiny, delightful Oscar winners.

