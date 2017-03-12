The Kids’ Choice Awards Were One Big Family Affair

The Kids’ Choice Awards rolled through LA on Saturday, and brought out the most adorable celebrity families. Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon showed a united front in matching outfits with their twins, Monroe and Moroccan, while Gwen Stefani appeared to have a blast with her boys, Apollo, Kingston, and Zuma Rossdale. As if that wasn’t cute enough, Kevin Hart stepped out with his mini mes, daughter Heaven and son Hendrix, making for one big family affair.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Celebrity-Families-2017-Kids-Choice-Awards-43297715

