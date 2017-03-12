The Countdown Begins! New Wonder Woman Trailer Premieres at Kids’ Choice Awards – See the Action-Packed Clip

Diana Prince is ready for her close-up.

On Saturday night, a brand-new trailer from the highly anticipated DC superhero film Wonder Woman debuted during the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards, at which both of the film’s main stars Gal Gadot and Chris Pine made appearances to introduce the footage.

The two-and-a-half-minute trailer is a departure from its predecessors, diving more into Amazonian Diana’s backstory — including her childhood, and how she began training to become a warrior.

“She’s a woman who loves people for who they are,” Gadot, who is currently expecting her second child, told Variety in October when asked about Wonder Woman’s sexuality. “She loves people for their hearts.”

The biggest secrets behind Wonder Woman are still wrapped neatly and topped with a glittery proverbial bow, but its stars have spilled details about what to expect in a general sense from the flick.

“It’s going to be a great fun, film with some incredibly deep, interesting and morally relevant themes,” Pine said in January. “It’s shot beautifully. It feels so wonderfully period, but also with this wonderful pop sensibility.”

And the girl-power aspect isn’t something that’s lose on Pine, who is happy to play second-banana character Steve Trevor — Diana’s primary love interest from the comics — to Gadot’s lead.

“I couldn’t be happier to be supporting Gal in what’s going to be the first female-driven superhero film,” he previously told Total Film.

“I think in the world today we’ve had plenty enough of male-driven everything,” the Star Trek Beyond actor added. “It’s finally time to see how wonderful the world can be with beautiful, strong intelligent women kicking some major ass.”

Wonder Woman, directed by Patty Jenkins, premieres in theaters nationwide June 2.

