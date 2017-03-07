The 5 Best Kitchen Sales Happening Right Now

Spring is almost here, so it’s the perfect time to spruce up your kitchen with some cool new cookware, appliances and gadgets. Luckily, your favorite retail stores are serving up big savings on everything from cooking essentials to storage containers at this very moment. Here are the sales you need to know about right now.

1. Macy’s. Home Spectacular Sale, ends March 7. Save 50% off select cookware, electrics, kitchen gadgets, cutlery, mixers, bakeware, blenders, toaster ovens, coffee machines and more using promo code FIFTY. We’ve got our eye on this 5-Qt. KitchenAid Stand Mixer ($499, plus 50% off) in a springlike Matte Pistachio.

2. Williams Sonoma. Up to 50% off electrics from Breville, Cuisnart, Kitchen Aid, Philips, Vitamix & More. We’re big fans of the Philips Airfryer ($249), which turns out French fries, fried chicken and doughnuts without all the fat.

3. The Container Store. 15% off everything in Kitchen and Pantry. Now we can stock up on everything we need to get our Khlo-C-D on, including this set of narrow stackable containers ($38.18).

4. Sur La Table. Skillets, saucepans and spatulas are among the many kitchen items on sale, but personally, we heart this Le Creuset Cerise Heart Cocotte ($149.96 – $199.96), which isn’t just for Valentine’s Day.

5. Kohl’s. Save 10 – 50% off cutlery, tools and gadgets, including this OXO tabletop Spiralizer ($50.99), which shreds, slices and cuts fruits and veggies with ease.

Via: http://people.com/food/best-kitchen-sales/

