The 1 Thing About Jason Momoa That You Might Not Know

When you look at Jason Momoa, it’s hard to believe that such a large man can be contained in certain small spaces. But, believe it or not, before he became an incredibly sexy and talented actor, Jason managed to squeeze his frame into a school desk while attending college in Iowa. The star, who was born in Hawaii but raised in Iowa, chose marine biology as his major before transferring to Colorado State University and switching it to wildlife biology. Before Jason was able to finish his degree, however, he decided to move back to Hawaii to reconnect with his father. “I was actually going to school for marine biology and then I switched over to wildlife biology. I went to school out in Colorado. I was living out in Fort Collins,” he told the Chicago Tribune back in 2014. “I wanted to get to know my dad better in Hawaii, and then the TV show [Baywatch] came and it kind of changed my whole life.”

Jason’s decision to study biology and wildlife should come as no surprise to his fans. The actor has been an avid lover of the outdoors, frequently posting photos and videos and him and his family, including wife Lisa Bonet and kids Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, embracing nature. One of his biggest passions is rock-climbing, something he’s also made sure to pass on to his children. “If I teach them to climb then they can push themselves to the limits; gracefully move through fear and doubt,” he has said. We’re also pretty sure he probably incorporated some of his knowledge in his upcoming role as Aquaman.

