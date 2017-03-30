The 1 Special Connection Jake Gyllenhaal Still Shares With Heath Ledger

Image Source: Getty / George Pimentel

Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger starred together in the Oscar-nominated Brokeback Mountain back in 2005, along with Heath’s then-partner Michelle Williams. Michelle was pregnant with the couple’s only child during promotion for the film and when their daughter Matilda was born in October of that year, Michelle and Heath named Jake as her godfather (her godmother is Michelle’s longtime BFF Busy Philipps).

Image Source: Getty / Gareth Cattermole

When Heath tragically passed away in 2008, Jake stepped in to help Michelle care for Matilda, who was just 3 years old at the time. Jake has since opened up about the impact Heath’s death has had on him, saying, “It affected me in ways I can’t necessarily put in words,” while Michelle has been vocal about the struggles of being a single mother and her concerns about Matilda growing up without a father. Read about more celebrity godparents you didn’t know about (including Jake’s).

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Jake-Gyllenhaal-Matilda-Ledger-Godfather-43368863

Share

More Celebrity News: