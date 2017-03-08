Teresa Giudice’s Late Mother Antonia Gorga Honored at Funeral Service with White Balloon Release

Teresa Giudice has said her final goodbye to her late mother, Antonia Gorga.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her brother Joe Gorga laid their mother — whose died last week at the age of 66 — to rest on Tuesday.

In a touching Instagram post, Teresa, 44, highlighted a moment from Gorga’s funeral when friends and family paid tribute to her mother.

“Clear skies all the way to HEAVEN for my Mommy. I Love You. #loveforamom,” the mother of three captioned video footage captured outside the funeral service.

To honor Gorga, family and friends who attended the funeral released dozens of white balloons into the sky, which Teresa shared in a slow motion video on Instagram with Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s “See You Again” playing.

PEOPLE confirmed on March 4 that Gorga, who made several appearances on the hit Bravo show, had passed away. According to E! News, she passed away from natural causes.

Both Teresa and Joe were close with their mother, and often shared moments they spent together on social media.

“Thank you for the love and support during this extremely difficult time. My mother was a very cherished part of our family and she’ll be deeply missed,” Teresa wrote in the first of a series of Instagram posts after her mother’s passing. “Each and every one of your messages of love & support are so appreciated. Give her eternal rest O Lord and may your light shine on her forever.”

Via: http://people.com/tv/teresa-giudice-late-mother-antonia-gorga-honored-at-funeral-white-balloon-release/

