There’s a new Teen Mom in town! Former 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom 3 standout, Briana DeJesus, is joining the cast of Teen Mom 2, RadarOnline.com reports.

Teen Mom fans may remember the Florida native as the cast member who frequently fought with her baby daddy, Devoin Austin, and her mother, Roxy, throughout the entire season of the 2013 show.

Briana also publicly underwent plastic surgery on her boobs, butt and private area last year, and started a few Twitter wars with her now TM2 co-star, Jenelle Evans. She also recently announced another pregnancy with an unknown baby daddy, just like Kailyn Lowry! #ShesMadeForRealityTV

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Briana has already started filming scenes for TM2‘s eighth season!

However, multiple sources told Radar that at least two TM2 cast member aren’t exactly thrilled that Bri’s joining the show.

“If something isn’t broke, why fix it?” one source said. “The show is doing beyond well.”

“It’s the most bizarre move MTV has ever made,” another huffed. “They are jumping the shark!”

With all that real-life drama, Briana will definitely spice up TM2, that’s for sure!

The post ‘Teen Mom 2′ Has A New Cast Member & She’s Definitely Bringing The Drama! appeared first on OK! Magazine.

Via: http://okmagazine.com/videos/teen-mom-2-new-cast-member-bringing-the-drama/

