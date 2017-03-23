Taylor Kinney Talks About Dating After Ending His Engagement to Lady Gaga

Hearts broke all around the world when Taylor Kinney and Lady Gaga called off their engagement last July. While the singer has since moved on with her agent, Christian Carino, it seems like the Chicago Fire actor is simply focusing on his career. “My dating life is through Chicago Fire,” he told Entertainment Tonight about the state of his love life. “I live vicariously through my character. I don’t think I have a type. I think it’s more of an energy. I think of compatibility as the intangibles of something, and someone that you meet and connect with, and someone you can laugh with, and maybe share a [similar] sense of humor, then things go from there.”

Even though the pair are no longer together, they are still very close. Since ending their five-year relationship, Gaga has had nothing but nice things to say about her ex, calling him her “best friend.” And in addition to hanging out with Gaga’s mom during a charity event in December, Taylor was also at the 2017 Super Bowl to watch her big halftime performance.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Taylor-Kinney-Quotes-About-Dating-March-2017-43339906

Share

More Celebrity News: