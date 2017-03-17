Sweet Setup! Mama June’s Daughters Try to Get Her a Date for Sugar Bear’s Wedding After Her Dramatic Weight Loss

Mama June Shannon is slimmer than ever just in time for ex Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson’s wedding – now all she needs is a date.

In a preview for Friday’s new episode of WEtv series Mama June: From Not to Hot, Mama June – looking good after shedding 160 pounds – is encouraged by her daughter’s Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 11, and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 17, to approach a fellow patron at the ice cream shop where they’re indulging.

“He’s not even my type,” Mama June, 37, insists of the man, reasoning that she doesn’t want to meet a potential suitor over ice cream.

Retorts Pumpkin, “What you mean not your type? You were with Sugar Bear for 11 years you ain’t got no d— type. And he already showed you a little bit of respect, he bought your kids ice cream.”

Ignoring her mother’s requests, Pumpkin borrows a pen from a waitress, and writes Mama June’s phone number on a napkin before handing it off to the man.

Embarrassed, Mama June insists they quickly leave while the friendly guy waves goodbye.

“Hope this guy is good and cool for you because you don’t have much time to find a date for Sugar Bear’s wedding,” notes Alana.

Mama June has gone from 460 lbs. to a size four, though viewers have yet to see the final results of her new fitness regimen and cosmetic surgeries.

Also in Friday’s episode, Mama June visits plastic surgeon, Dr. Daniel G. Kolder, M.D., to discuss the next steps of her transformation.

Discussing which procedures Mama June wants to undergo, Dr. Kolder recommends, “Maybe our best bet is to do the breasts and abdomen, because those two surgeries really complement one another. I think do those two out of the gate to begin with, then come back and we talk arms and we talk face.”

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays (10 p.m. ET) on WEtv.

