Supergirl’s Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood Are Dating

Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood are taking their onscreen romance into the real world. The Supergirl costars are dating, ET confirms. The pair was spotted walking their dogs in downtown Vancouver on March 17. This is Melissa’s first relationship since she filed for divorce from Glee star Blake Jenner in December, while Chris recently split from Containment costar Hanna Mangan Lawrence. In February, Chris couldn’t help but gush over Melissa while promoting the Supergirl and The Flash musical crossover, saying, “[Melissa and I have] found this nice pocket for the characters to live in. It was just so easy to play and she’s just so generous as an actress that she just keeps it rolling. She makes it easy.”

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Melissa-Benoist-Dating-Chris-Wood-43332650

Share

More Celebrity News: