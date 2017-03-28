Supergirl Couple Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood Hit the Beach in Mexico

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist flaunted her figure in a cutout bikini while at the beach with her new boyfriend (and costar) Chris Wood. The couple popped up in Cancun, Mexico, on Sunday, and while they didn’t show any PDA, they did appear relaxed and happy while taking a stroll through the town. The couple’s beach vacation comes just a couple weeks after they took their romance public; the couple was spotted walking each other’s dogs in Vancouver and a source confirmed to ET that they were dating. Melissa announced her divorce from Glee costar Blake Jenner in December after two years of marriage, and Chris recently split from girlfriend Hanna Mangan Lawrence.

