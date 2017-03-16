Stop What You’re Doing and Watch Kate Middleton Sing in Her School Play
Of course we’re all aware now that Kate Middleton can command a crowd, but long before she stole our hearts as Duchess of Cambridge, Kate was just a normal preteen participating in school activities. In addition to being on the tennis, field hockey, and swim teams, Kate also starred in her school production of My Fair Lady; the 11-year-old future princess shined in her role as Eliza Doolittle, which you can see clearly in this video of her singing “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly?” Watch the video above now, then check out more of Kate’s most relatable moments.
