Steven Yeun’s Baby Boy’s Name Has Been Revealed
Steven Yeun welcomed a baby boy with wife Joana Pak on March 17, and now the newborn’s name has finally been revealed. On Tuesday, E! News exclusively reported that the couple named their son Jude Malcolm Yeun. It’s been a whirlwind handful of months since the pair announced their pregnancy and tied the knot in December 2016. We’ve spotted them out and about together, and they weren’t shy about showing us a few baby bump photos as well. Congratulations to the happy couple!
Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Steven-Yeun-Welcomes-Baby-Boy-Joana-Pak-43338393