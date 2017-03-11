Stay Like Belle (Minus the Beast) in This Castle That’s a Complete Fairy Tale Dream

Wanting to live like a royal is a tale as old as time. But being able to vacation like one is now a very real possibility.

With Emma Watson‘s highly anticipated live-action version of Beauty and the Beast on the horizon, vacation rental site HomeAway has teamed up with Disney to offer a real-life fairy tale to one winner and 20 of their friends: a trip to Europe and a stay in this incredible castle.

The 14th-century abode is located in Duns, Scotland, and is nestled on 1,200 pristine acres, which the winner will have completely to themselves and their guests. Activities like archery, croquet and falconry can keep you entertained, if scouring the grounds for secret passageways or enjoying the serene nature reserve aren’t enough.

Often used for romantic getaways, photo shoots and larger events (hello, wedding of our dreams), the contest winner will reign supreme over the 1696 estate for five days. According to the property’s website, it also boasts a friendly in-house staff and classically styled spaces like a drawing room, billiards room and elaborate dining room (talking tea cups sadly not included).

So pack up that yellow ball gown and stock your playlist with the best Disney tunes, because this chance to live like a queen or king will only last until the final rose petal falls (or until March 31).

