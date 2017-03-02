Sorry, America: Oprah’s BFF Gayle King Says the Mogul Will ‘Never’ Run for President

( function() {

var func = function() {

var iframe_form = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-form-e8f83f22563a05a5139ffc27875682b5-58b85c83ab934′);

var iframe = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-e8f83f22563a05a5139ffc27875682b5-58b85c83ab934′);

if ( iframe_form && iframe ) {

iframe_form.submit();

iframe.onload = function() {

iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( {

‘msg_type’: ‘poll_size’,

‘frame_id’: ‘wpcom-iframe-e8f83f22563a05a5139ffc27875682b5-58b85c83ab934′

}, window.location.protocol + ‘//wpcomwidgets.com’ );

}

}

// Autosize iframe

var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) {

var origin = document.createElement( ‘a’ );

origin.href = e.origin;

// Verify message origin

if ( ‘wpcomwidgets.com’ !== origin.host )

return;

// Verify message is in a format we expect

if ( ‘object’ !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type )

return;

switch ( e.data.msg_type ) {

case ‘poll_size:response’:

var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id );

if ( iframe && ” === iframe.width )

iframe.width = ’100%’;

if ( iframe && ” === iframe.height )

iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height );

return;

default:

return;

}

}

if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.addEventListener ) {

window.addEventListener( ‘message’, funcSizeResponse, false );

} else if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.attachEvent ) {

window.attachEvent( ‘onmessage’, funcSizeResponse );

}

}

if (document.readyState === ‘complete’) { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ }

else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( ‘DOMContentLoaded’, func, false ); }

else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( ‘onreadystatechange’, func ); }

} )();

Don’t get too excited, America: Oprah Winfrey is likely not running for president.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Winfrey said that the recent election of fellow TV star Donald Trump to the presidency had her reconsidering whether or not she’s fit for the Oval Office.

“I thought, ‘Oh gee, I don’t have the experience, I don’t know enough,’ ” she said. “Now I’m thinking, ‘Oh. Oh.’ ”

This quote, obviously, sent the Internet into a frenzy, wondering if Oprah would indeed go head to head with Trump come 2020.

But Oprah’s BFF, CBS This Morning host Gayle King, is here to manage your expectations.

The day after Oprah’s Bloomberg interview surfaced, King and her CBS This Morning co-hosts were discussing the buzzy interview when she took a moment to clear things up.

“I was in the audience that day and it was clearly a joke … she was playing with David because they have such a great rapport,” she said. “I would bet my first, second-born and any unborn children to come, that ain’t never happening. Never. I’ll say never on this one. Nevah, N-E-V-A-H. Nevah.”

RELATED VIDEO: Oprah at Essence‘s Black Women in Hollywood Event

However, King did admit that her friend has long taught her that there’s always room for new decisions.

“But, I also heard on The Oprah Winfrey Show over the years you always have the right to change your mind,” she said.

So while she’s ruling it out for now, remember: Even Oprah says no decision has to be final.

Via: http://people.com/politics/sorry-america-oprahs-bff-gayle-king-says-the-mogul-will-never-run-for-president/

Share

More Celebrity News: