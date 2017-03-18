So, Ed Sheeran Was a Very Cute Child

We all know and love Ed Sheeran for who he is today: an insanely talented musician, an adorable boyfriend, and one of Taylor Swift’s BFFs. But have you ever wondered what he was like as a baby? Ed debuted his music video for his hit song “Photograph” back in 2014, and after recently rewatching it, we remembered that it’s full of amazing home videos from his childhood. From lying naked on the floor to rocking cute glasses to being an all-around happy baby, you’ll never make it through these snapshots without smiling like a fool.

43288770

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Pictures-Ed-Sheeran-Baby-43321680

Share

More Celebrity News: