So Cute! Olivia Wilde Shares Hilarious Snap of Son Otis and Daughter Daisy Having a ‘Sibling Bonding’ Moment

He’s already a protective big brother!

Otis Alexander, the 2½-year-old son of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, had some superhero-inspired fun recently in his sister Daisy Josephine‘s room, as chronicled by his mom on Instagram.

“Sibling bonding,” Wilde, 32, captioned the Wednesday snap.

Only Otis’ Spider-Man-pajama-clad feet can be seen sticking out from under his 4-month-old sister’s crib as she looks up innocently.

Wilde’s cute kids have made quite a few appearances on social media, including for Valentine’s Day, when the actress expressed her love for them — as well as fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

“#(heartemoji),” the newly blonde star captioned three separate photos of herself with Otis, Daisy and Sudeikis, 41.

Proud dad Sudeikis has said that Wilde is setting the perfect example for their little girl just by being herself.

“She couldn’t have a better role model in and my sisters and Olivia’s sisters and our mothers,” the Colossal star told PEOPLE in January.

Of Daisy, the father of two added, “I was lucky to get there ahead of her introduction to the world, and I hope to maintain that and stay on her good side for as long as I can.”

Via: http://people.com/babies/olivia-wilde-son-otis-daughter-daisy-sibling-bonding-photo/

