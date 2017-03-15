Smiley Boy! Pink Shares New Photo of Herself with Son Jameson: ‘I Love This Little Guy’

Jameson Moon is one happy little boy!

The 11-week-old son of Carey Hart and Pink is all smiles in a photo posted to his mom’s Instagram account, where she simultaneously expresses her love for him and her newest professional project.

“We just wanted to say ‘hey thanks!’ To Sia and stargate and all the lovely humans showing us so much love for our little song on the radio,” the 37-year-old entertainer captioned the photo, referring to the team’s brand-new collaborative hit “Waterfall.”

“I love singing, I love Sia, I love this little guy and I’m stoked you all love it,” she added.

Pink has been generous on social media when it comes to photos of her family since Jameson’s birth. In February, she shared a serene snap of herself breastfeeding her son while 5½-year-old daughter Willow Sage rests on her lap.

” ‘I was dead-I came alive. I was tears-I became laughter,’ ” read the caption, taking from a poem by Rumi, whom Pink credited in the text. ” ‘Love’s wealth arrived, And I became Everlasting fortune.’ ”

And it’s not the first time Jameson has shown his love for one of his mom’s fellow songstresses. In January, the little guy sported a onesie in support of Adele.

“Hello, it’s me. I must have cried a thousand times,” the text on the outfit read, accurately conveying Jameson’s not-so-happy facial expression.

