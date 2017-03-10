Singing Duo! Jewel Takes the Stage with Her Son Kase in This Adorable Video

Jewel’s talent runs in the family!

The singer appeared onstage during a concert in Perth, Australia on Thursday with her son, Kase Townes, 5½, singing “Day Dream Land.”

The song appeared on Jewel’s album Lullaby in 2009, and was the perfect mother-son duet.

She posted another video of the same performance, explaining that it was her son’s first time onstage.

“I was so proud of how rave he was!” the singer wrote. “When he walked out on stage he said, ‘Mom, I can do this’ and he gave me a little thumbs up. I died.”

Jewel shares her son with ex-husband Ty Murray, a professional rodeo cowboy. The two married in 2008 after 10 years together. She announced they were separating on her website in 2014, after nearly six years of marriage.

The “Standing Still” singer spoke to PEOPLE in January about instilling her son with the sense that he will always be an evolving person — and for him to know that that’s OK.

“My greatest wish for my child is that he learns that he’s constantly able to reinvent himself,” the singer said.

“I think that life is refining who you are through time — becoming more yourself with time,” added Jewel, 42. “And who you dream yourself to be as a child is very different that who you’ll hope you are as a teenager, and that’s very different that who you hope you are as a 20-year-old. Because we have more life experiences.”

