‘Sexy People’: Modern Family’s Sofia Vergara Documents Season 8’s ‘Last Shooting Day’ with Cute Cast Photos

To document the last day of shooting Modern Family‘s season 8, star Sofia Vergara shared some behind the scenes cast photos of her “family” on set.

“Last day of the 8th season#modernfamily,” Vergara, who plays Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on the comedy, captioned a video posted Friday morning of herself and costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Mitchell Pritchett).

She followed it up with a photo of on-screen couple Julie Bowen (Claire Dunphy) and Ty Burrell (Phil Dunphy) standing beside glasses of alcohol and making silly faces.

“Sexy people,” she wrote about Bowen, 47, and Burrell, 49.

And hands-down the most adorable photo of the day, Vergara got a little mommy and me time in with her youngest on-screen son, Jeremy Maguire (Joe Pritchett), who threw up a peace sign in the selfie of the duo.

“Last shooting day#modernfamily,” she wrote.

Vergara also showed some love for the series’ crew through a few Instagram snaps.

“Miss u guys alreadyyyyy!!#modernfamily season8 #lastshot,” she captioned a photo of numerous crew members surrounding her on a couch.

Throughout the past week, Vergara has been documenting the cast’s final days on set for season 8, including playing in a ball pen with Bowen and Wallace and filming a car scene with Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter.

Hyland, 26, also took to Instagram to express her appreciation and love for the show. “After 8 years of being on a tv show such as #modernfamily I have to say, with the most love in my heart, how proud I am to be a part of something so iconic. 8 years!” she wrote alongside a cast photo. “Thank you guys for watching and sticking with us through all of our fake family ups and downs! This has been the most amazing experience of my life! Hope to see you all for another season!”

In December, Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet opened up to PEOPLE about how proud he is working alongside all of the kids on the comedic series.

“We got so lucky with the kids on our show,” he said. “You hear nightmares, and you hear things, but I can tell you… everyone always asks about the kids and what it’s like to work with them. They used to be kids, and Aubrey still is a kid, but Ariel, Rico, Nolan, and Sarah, just good adults now. They’re just good people because they were good kids.”

“So I’m proud of them, and I love that they have their lives and do what they want to do,” Stonestreet added. “I think they’re all positive good role models for people. Glad to know them.”

Modern Family airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on ABC.

