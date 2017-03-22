Selena Gomez’s Advice to Her 15-Year-Old Self Is So Relatable

Selena Gomez stuns on the April 2017 cover of Vogue, and on Tuesday, the magazine released a video with the singer for its beloved “73 Questions” series. Selena answered a slew of questions with her signature sweet personality, gushing about her incredible fans, her biggest inspirations, and what advice she would give her 15-year-old self (“Go ahead and do it, because you’re going to do it anyway”). In addition to dishing out fun facts about herself, she also acted like the ultimate hostess as she walked around her gorgeous home. See what else she had to say above!

