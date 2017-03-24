Selena Gomez Teams with Coach to Empower High School Students: ‘Today Was an Inspirational Experience I Will Never Forget’

Selena Gomez joined Coach as its newest celebrity brand ambassador last December, and she’s already off to a strong start promoting the brand. She’s consistently incorporating Coach looks in her everyday outfits and we’re consistently losing our paychecks over at Coach.com to recreate her style. While she’s expected to star in the spring 2017 ad campaign and collaborate with creative director Stuart Vevers on a “special design piece,” she did just work on a very sweet (and secretive) project with the Coach Foundation.

Coach’s national charity partner is an organization called Step Up, which helps empower young women from under-resourced communities. Two L.A. high schools (Alliance Margaret M. Bloomfield High School and Alliance Leichtman-Levine Environmental Science High School) that participate in Step Up hosted Coach’s CEO Victor Luis as a mentor for a day. What the students didn’t know was that he would also be joined by Gomez herself!

The singer-actress joined Luis and Step Up CEO Jenni Luke in leading a Step Up curriculum lesson to promote confidence and help students realize their potential and capabilities.

“I am truly thrilled to be involved with Coach and their support of Step Up,” Gomez said in a statement. “Step Up’s mission to empower young women is personally important to me and something even more crucial in under-served communities. Working with the young women I met today was an inspirational experience I will never forget.”

But thanks to Gomez’s appearance, she no doubt inspired the young women in attendance. “Step Up aims to inspire girls and when we ask our girls to name an inspiring woman, Selena Gomez’s name pops up more than you could imagine,” says Luke. “Her participation through the Coach Foundation really helps underscore our message to the girls to realize their capabilities and fulfill their aspirations.”

Gomez’s next project, Netflix’s Thirteen Reasons Why, sheds a light on another topic close to Gomez, bullying, which will also help inspire and educate young girls.

