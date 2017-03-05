Selena Gomez Plants a Big Kiss on The Weeknd at a Nightclub in Paris

Selena Gomez definitely isn’t shy about showing her love for The Weeknd. After jetting off to Europe to join The Weeknd on his Starboy world tour, Selena was spotted planting a kiss on her boyfriend’s cheek at an afterparty for his concert at L’Arc in Paris on Feb. 28. Selena kept things casual in a distressed denim jacket, while The Weeknd sported a red jacket and a black cap. The cute moment went down just one day before The Weeknd ran into ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid at the H&M runway show. The singer performed his song “Nothing Without You” during the show’s finale, during which Bella hit the catwalk with her sister, Gigi. Elle’s Nikki Ogunnaike captured the awkward encounter on Instagram, uploading a video showing the sisters giving each other knowing glances as they walked by Bella’s ex. Selena reportedly did not attend.

