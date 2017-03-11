Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande Are on Team Nicki Minaj in Rapper’s Beef with Remy Ma

Stars have chosen their alliances between beefing female rappers Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma.

Selena Gomez lip-synced and jammed out to Minaj’s response song “No Frauds” in her friend Ashley Cook’s Instagram story on Friday — and the Queens MC took notice.

Minaj, 34, posted video on Instagram of Gomez 00 as well as vids of Ariana Grande, Jhene Aiko and Tinashe — listening to her song and supporting Minaj amid her feud with Ma.

“What’s funny about this, is that all 4 of them look so sweet & innocent to me but they’re all low key savages I guess Lol,” Minaj captioned her compilation video of Gomez, Grande, Aiko and Tinashe’s social media posts.

“Didn’t expect this but love u girls so much for reppin. Pretty Girls Let Your Light Shine BRIGHT #BadBtchsLinkUp #TheyDontWantNoFrauds,” she concluded.

And Team Nicki also includes some loyal male friends. Drake and Lil Wayne are featured in Minaj’s “No Frauds” with the latter lending his rhymes to another new single “Changed It,” both which were released at midnight Friday along with third track, “Regret In Your Tears.”

The singles are the first Minaj has released since her feud with Ma reached a boiling point last month. On Feb. 25, Remy dropped the seven-minute-long song “shETHER” in which she accused Minaj of everything from plastic surgery to infidelity.

Via: http://people.com/music/selena-gomez-ariana-grande-are-team-nicki-minaj/

Share

More Celebrity News: