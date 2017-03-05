See Pictures From Awkward Star Molly Tarlov’s Dreamy Desert Wedding

MTV star Molly Tarlov stunned when she tied the knot with drummer Alexander Noyes in Palm Springs on Saturday. The Awkward actress wore a beautiful off-the-shoulder gown featuring lace sleeves, while her other half looked dapper in a black tux. The couple — who got engaged back in June 2015 — said “I do” in front of their family and friends, including costar Jillian Rose Reed, The Mindy Project’s Xosha Roquemore, and Eli Roth.

“The most fun were the little things we stumbled upon deciding to do that really reflect us, like The Cactus and The Rose logo, the neon sign and I, of course, had a lot of fun putting pink roses anywhere possible,” Molly told People. “The most challenging for me was definitely the two weeks leading up to the wedding. We had a lot of mishaps and more than that, I couldn’t believe we put ourselves through all this stress when we could’ve gone to the courthouse and gotten a pizza! But it was all worth it, of course!” Congrats to the happy couple!

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Molly-Tarlov-Alexander-Noyes-Wedding-Pictures-2017-43266046

