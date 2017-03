Between the gorgeous red carpet gowns, poignant speeches, and audience mingling, the Academy Awards delivered on the celebrity moments we wanted to see. While we can’t exactly say that the ceremony went off without a hitch, there was plenty of glamour to behold — and the best way to see it is in black and white.

43229781

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Black–White-Pictures-From-2017-Oscars-43238913

Share

More Celebrity News: