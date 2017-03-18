Secret Service Reveals White House Intruder Wandered for 17 Minutes Before Arrest

The Secret Service revealed in a statement Friday that an individual recently entered White House grounds and was arrested 17 minutes later.

The intruder jumped a fence near the Treasury complex in Washington, D.C. on March 10 at 11:21 p.m. The fence was approximately 5 feet high, according to their statement.

Secret Service Official Statement On March 10, 2017 White House Grounds Incident https://t.co/pqpPSf1AlB — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 17, 2017

After jumping the fence, the individual jumped an 8-foot vehicle gate and climbed over another fence about 3 1/2 feet tall near the southeast corner of the East Wing of the White House. The intruder was apprehended at 11:38 p.m.

While the Secret Service did not reveal the name of the intruder, they did confirm the person did not enter the White House itself.

President Donald Trump said the Secret Service did a “phenomenal job” arresting the “troubled person” who got onto the White House grounds.

“Secret Service did a fantastic job last night,” Trump said from his golf club in Northern Virginia after the arrest was made. Trump described the intruder as a “troubled person” and “very sad.” He was briefed on the matter Friday night, according to Fortune.

No hazardous materials were found during a search of a backpack the individual carried over the fence, the agency said.

It was the first known security breach at the White House since Trump took office nearly two months ago.

The investigation is still ongoing.

