Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli’s Desert Wedding Is Like Something Out of a Mirage

Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli exchanged “I dos” in Palm Springs on Saturday, and their nuptials were as stunning as you’d expect. The couple — who met on the set of Orange Is the New Black — opted for matchy-matchy white outfits designed by Christian Siriano for the ceremony and later slipped into something a little more comfortable for the reception. The celebration began with an outdoor ceremony set to the tune of “This Is How We Do It” by Montell Jordan and officiated by Samira’s parents. It then continued with the newlyweds making a grand entrance at their reception with Justin Bieber’s “Baby” playing in the background.

Samira and Lauren first began dating in 2014 and got engaged back in October. In the February issue of Out magazine, Lauren revealed that she wanted to pop the question before one of their getaways so that they could use that time away to celebrate together. Congrats to the happy couple!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Samira-Wiley-Lauren-Morelli-Wedding-Pictures-2017-43355640

Share

More Celebrity News: