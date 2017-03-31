Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli Honeymoon at the Happiest Place on Earth

Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli tied the knot in a gorgeous Palm Springs ceremony last week, and the newlyweds kept the party going by heading to Disneyland. On Thursday, Samira shared a few snaps of their fun day on social media, including one of her personalized “Mrs. Morelli” Mickey ears, which probably look really great with her new wedding band. “Thank you @disneyland for helping us continue to have the best week ever!” Samira captioned a sweet photo of her and Lauren in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle.

Lauren and Samira, who met on the set of Orange Is the New Black (Lauren is a writer for the Netflix series), got engaged in October 2016 and wed in front of friends and family in stunning designs from pal Christian Siriano. And while it isn’t clear if the happiest place on earth is the couple’s official honeymoon destination, it sure makes a great stopover.

