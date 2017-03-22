Ryan Gosling Explains His Reaction to That Oscars Flub (Yes, We’re Still Talking About It)

One of the biggest upsets in Oscars history happened this year when La La Land was crowned best picture instead of Moonlight, the rightful winner. While many were visibly shocked, Ryan Gosling seemed unbothered as he smiled during the painfully awkward incident. During an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday, the actor was asked about his reaction, to which he responded, “What can you say? I was very happy for Moonlight at the same time. It’s such a wonderful film. It’s great to see such great work acknowledged.”

Ryan, who stars in the new film Song to Song, also revealed that he wants to direct again, saying, “It was one of the best experiences of my professional life. I look forward to doing it again.” Ryan made his directorial debut in 2014 with Lost River, which starred his longtime partner Eva Mendes.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Ryan-Gosling-Talks-About-His-Reaction-2017-Oscars-43338539

