Rupert Grint Makes Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” Sound Like Shakespeare
Rupert Grint and Ed Sheeran look so much alike that people regularly mistake the Snatched actor for Ed on the street, and Ed even cast him in his music video for “Lego House.” But do they share a similar set of Grammy award-winning pipes? It doesn’t look like it, but Rupert still made Ed’s latest hit, “Shape of You”, his own during a dramatic reading of the song for Yahoo. If you’ve ever wanted to hear lyrics like “And last night you were in my room, And now my bedsheets smell like you” sound like Shakespeare, now’s your chance.
